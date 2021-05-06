Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Actor Sumbul Shahid dies from coronavirus

She contracted the virus last month

Photo: File

Veteran actor Sumbul Shahid passed away on Thursday after a long battle with the novel coronavirus.

Shahid’s sisters and actors Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas confirmed she was diagnosed with the deadly virus last month. The actor was put on ventilator on April 22.

On April 30, Ansari revealed that her mother has contracted the Covid-19 as well. In a video message later, she urged people follow coronavirus SOPs and refrain from going to shopping malls and markets.

“If you don’t take precautionary measure you will regret it,” she said. “What is the point in buying these clothes if you won’t be healthy to wear them.”

Sumbul was last seen in drama serial Nand, which aired on ARY. She starred with Sumbul in GT Road in 2019 as well.

Pakistan has conducted 46,467 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,198 people tested positive. One hundred and eight people lost their lives to the deadly virus and the positivity rate stands at 9:03%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

