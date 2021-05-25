Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
25-year-old Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

All of them are healthy

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: Republic World

Halima Cisse, a 25-year-old woman from Mali, West Africa, has given birth to five girls and four boys, BBC reported.

“I’m very happy,” Halima’s husband said. “My wife and the babies are doing well.”

The woman was thought to have been carrying septuplets and instantly became a subject of fascination for doctors, who were worried for her health. The government stepped in to ensure proper healthcare for Halima.

She was flown to Morocco where her babies were born by Caesarean section after five weeks, on Tuesday.

Halima’s husband said their family has been receiving overwhelming support, including from the Malian authorities.

Halima and her nine babies will return home in a few weeks.

