Yumna Zaidi supports Pakistani footballers amid FIFA ban fears

Actor Yumna Zaidi has called on the authorities concerned to resolve crises footballers have been facing after the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters last week.

“Sports are essential to a society to remain healthy,” she said. “Provide us heroes we desperately need to look up to and who can represent our country.”

Photo: Instagram/Yumna Zaidi

On Saturday, the Pakistan Football Federation’s headquarters in Lahore was attacked and taken over. A few hours later, it was announced that the ongoing National Women’s Football championship was called off.

“Women’s football team seems to be going through a lot of issues,” Yumna said. “I want to appeal to whoever is listening to help them.”

A number of footballers expressed their concerns on social media, including Hajra Khan, captain of the national football team.

“We’re now on the verge of getting banned by FIFA,” she said. “It means we will not be able to represent Pakistan on [the] international platform.”

Kaleemullah Khan called out celebrities for not supporting players.

“Why [are] the other celebrities not supporting [us] or tweeting?” he said, tagging Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Ali Zafar, among others.

He lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t care about them despite being a “sportsman himself”.