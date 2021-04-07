Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?

Azeem Khan has something to say

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Blogger Azeem Khan has denied reports that Saba Qamar called off their wedding because of women accusing him of sexual harassment.

“Saba is an amazing

soul,” he said. “She doesn’t care about what people say. Whatever happened

between us is all my fault, but it has nothing to do with harassment claims.”

Last week, Saba announced that

she was not marrying Azeem, citing personal reasons. She had accepted the

blogger’s proposal on Instagram. Soon after, several women came forward, accused

Azeem of sexually harassing them and warned Saba to reconsider her decision.

The actor remained silent following the claims, but Azeem posted videos denying

the charges and urging people to “celebrate others’ happiness”.

In his latest video, he states that he was falsely accused of harassment because he exposed “private groups”.

“One and a half years back, I started exposing their private groups,” he said. Men’s profiles and photos were shared and altered in these groups by women without their consent, he added.

After cancelling her wedding, Saba was trolled and became a top trend on Twitter, with many people accusing her of “seeking attention” through the proposal episode. But she received support from celebrities, who asked her to stay strong amid the criticism.