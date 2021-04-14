Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

WhatsApp rolls out Ramazan sticker pack

It has been created by an Istanbul-based illustrator

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Photo: WhatsApp

Messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack dedicated to the holy month of Ramazan.

“A new sticker pack is available now for iOS and android: Ramadan Together,” tech portal WABetaInfo announced. It can be downloaded from WhatsApp store.

The pack, which contains 20 stickers, has been created by Murat Kalkavan, an illustrator based in Istanbul. 

“In this holy month, let’s come together in faith, reflection, and generosity in all that we do,” WhatsApp said.

The stickers show characters having iftar, performing wudu, eating sehri, etc. This new addition has received an overwhelming response from Whatsapp users, especially Muslims, who expressed their gratitude for the special Ramazan gift.

