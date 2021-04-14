WhatsApp rolls out Ramazan sticker pack

Messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack dedicated to the holy month of Ramazan.

“A new sticker pack is available now for iOS and android: Ramadan Together,” tech portal WABetaInfo announced. It can be downloaded from WhatsApp store.

A new Sticker Pack is available now for iOS and Android: Ramadan Together.

Open the @WhatsApp Store to download it or: https://t.co/BTWybmyomG pic.twitter.com/HHm89NuylG — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 12, 2021

The pack, which contains 20 stickers, has been created by Murat Kalkavan, an illustrator based in Istanbul.

“In this holy month, let’s come together in faith, reflection, and generosity in all that we do,” WhatsApp said.

The stickers show characters having iftar, performing wudu, eating sehri, etc. This new addition has received an overwhelming response from Whatsapp users, especially Muslims, who expressed their gratitude for the special Ramazan gift.

