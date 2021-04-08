Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Entertainment

We finally know why Imran Abbas is visiting Turkey

He will host a Ramazan show

Actor Imran Abbas is all set to host a show in Istanbul which will be aired in Ramazan.

The transmission titled Baraan e Rehmat has been announced by Emax Media. It will be co-hosted by Reema Khan from Pakistan.

Photo: Instagram/Emax Media

Imran has been sharing photos with Turkish actors regularly from Turkey. Last month, he visited the sets of the popular dramas Diriliş: Ertuğrul and Kuruluş: Osman, where actor Celal Al presented him with a handmade flag from the historical series.

Baraan e Rehmat will be aired on Aaj TV.

Emax Media owns UrduFlix as well, which is Pakistan’s first OTT platform. It is known for producing web series starring TikToker Hareem Shah (Raaz) and Javeria Saud (Aurat Gardi). 

