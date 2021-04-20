Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
Try these bread pakoras for iftar today

Devour them with any chutney you want

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

If you are tired of besan pakoras for iftar everyday, you might want to try these ones made from bread.

Here’s everything you need to prepare bread pakoras.

Ingredients 

Half kg boneless chicken 

One packet bread crumbs

2 egg whites 

Four green chilli (fine chopped)

Bread slices

One tablespoon crushed coriander seeds

A pinch ajwain (carom seeds)

One tablespoon corn flour

Two tablespoons rice flour

Ground black pepper to taste

Ground red chilli to taste

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Take water in a pan and boil chicken with four to five cloves of garlic. Shred it when boiled.

Soften the bread slices by soaking them in water. Squeeze them gently and don’t let the slices break apart.

Take the chicken, bread slices, crumbs and mix them well with all the spices. Put the batter in the fridge for a while.

After heating oil in a pan, take small quantities of the batter and fry them until they are golden brown. 

Serve your hot delicious bread pakoras with ketchup, imli or mint chutney.

