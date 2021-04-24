Tired of pakoras? Try these chicken potato balls

Are you tired of having pakoras every day for iftar? We have got a perfect recipe to break the monotony.

Here’s everything you need to prepare chicken potato balls.

Ingredients

One cup boiled and shredded chicken

One fine chopped onion

Four to five boiled and mashed potatoes

One teaspoon chicken powder

One tablespoon red chilli powder

Three to four chopped green chillies

Four tablespoons chopped green coriander leaves

One beaten egg

One cup bread crumbs

Take boiled potatoes and shredded chicken and mix them well. Add all the spices. Then take small amounts of the mixture and shape them like balls. Coat the balls with breadcrumbs with the help of beaten eggs and fry them until they are brown.

Serve these delicious chicken balls with ketchup or any chutney you want.

