Tired of pakoras? Try these chicken potato balls

Serve them with ketchup or chutney
Are you tired of having pakoras every day for iftar? We have got a perfect recipe to break the monotony.
Here’s everything you need to prepare chicken potato balls.
Ingredients
One cup boiled and shredded chicken
One fine chopped onion
Four to five boiled and mashed potatoes
One teaspoon chicken powder
One tablespoon red chilli powder
Three to four chopped green chillies
Four tablespoons chopped green coriander leaves
One beaten egg
One cup bread crumbs
Take boiled potatoes and shredded chicken and mix them well. Add all the spices. Then take small amounts of the mixture and shape them like balls. Coat the balls with breadcrumbs with the help of beaten eggs and fry them until they are brown.
Serve these delicious chicken balls with ketchup or any chutney you want.