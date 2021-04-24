Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
This Karachi student is making ends meet selling gola gandas

His stall is located at Burns Road

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: AlinaManiar/Twitter

A young boy in Karachi has set up a gola ganda stall to improve his financial situation.

Zain’s Cold Spot is located in the lane of the famous Waheed Kabab House off Burns Road.

He is also selling Limca and Pakola-flavoured milk.

Social media users have praised his struggle.

There were some people who gave constructive criticism on his venture.

Burns Road is one of the most popular food streets of Karachi.

foods Gola Ganda Karachi
 
