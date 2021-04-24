This Karachi student is making ends meet selling gola gandas

A young boy in Karachi has set up a gola ganda stall to improve his financial situation.

Zain’s Cold Spot is located in the lane of the famous Waheed Kabab House off Burns Road.

Meet this adorable young entrepreneur, Zain. He is a student who’s working hard to earn. His stall is at Burns Road in the lane of Waheed Kabab House. Whenever we visit burns road, we make sure to stop by and get gola ganda from him.



Twitter, pls do your thing to support him pic.twitter.com/FyZRwAKA9F — Alina (@AlinaManiar) April 23, 2021

He is also selling Limca and Pakola-flavoured milk.

Social media users have praised his struggle.

More Power to the Young tiger. ❤️❤️. Hamaray muashray ko istra k logo sy motivation leni chaheay aur inki support b karna chahay. — Qasim Ghumman (Azal) (@QasimGhumman1) April 24, 2021

Appreciate Zain 🙏🙏 — Ibtesam Alam 🇵🇰 (@ibtesaamalam) April 23, 2021

MashAllah that is nice — r1zwanahsan (@r1zwan_ahsan) April 23, 2021

Nice n good boy — MK Awan (@MKAwan10430162) April 23, 2021

More power to him ❤️ — Nairobi (@Kinnzayyy) April 24, 2021

There were some people who gave constructive criticism on his venture.

Tell him to wear mask at least — Zitin 💎 (@TheGvs0) April 24, 2021

i love zain. lets give him cheap ideas to replace the plastic spoon and cup which isn’t biodegradable and won’t affect his venture — Noni 🥤 (@Neharyy) April 23, 2021

Isnt that child labor? — iKHAN (@iKHANqat) April 24, 2021

Burns Road is one of the most popular food streets of Karachi.