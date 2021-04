Try minced chicken parcels for your iftar today. The item is made of everyday ingredients and is easy to make.

Here is everything your need to make.

Ingredients

Half kilogram chicken mince

One cup Cream

Two tablespoons oil

One tablespoon chopped green chilies

One tablespoon red chilli flakes

Quarter cup green onion

Salt (as per taste)

Quarter cup chopped coriander

One teaspoon oregano

Half cup chopped capsicum

Half cup chopped bell pepper

Half teaspoon white pepper powder

One pack samosa patti

Directions:

Cook the chicken mince for eight minutes in a heated pan. Then add green chilies, red chili flakes, oregano, white pepper and salt. Mix capsicum, bell pepper, cream together, and add the mix to mince. Cook for six to eight minutes.

Add coriander and green onions.

Take out the samosa pattis and put two strips to make a plus sign. Put the stuffing in the middle, and flour and water batter on each side. The batter will hold the parcel together. Now, fold the sides one by one into the cover filling. Deep fry the parcels in a frier or pan till they are golden brown.

Serve it with ketchup, mayonnaise or chili garlic sauce.

