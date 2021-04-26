Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Spice up your iftar with this chatpati chana chaat

Enjoy it with papri

Posted: Apr 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Spice up your iftar with this chatpati chana chaat

Photo: Moiz Malik

You must try this chatpati chana chaat if you’re looking for a recipe to spice up your iftar.

Here’s everything you will need to prepare the delicious platter

Half kg chickpeas

Half tablespoon baking soda

Two tablespoon besan

One tablespoon food colouring

Half cup tamarind or imli pulp

Salt to taste

Two boiled and cubed potatoes

Half tablespoon chaat masala

One cup yogurt

Half tablespoon red chilli powder

Half tablespoon crushed red chilli

One tablespoon roasted and crushed cumin seeds

One tablespoon crushed coriander seeds

Four tablespoon coriander leaves

Four to five tablespoons curry leaves

Two chopped green chillies 

Papri

Soak chickpeas and add baking soda. Then boil chickpeas until they are soft. Add salt as well.

Take oil in a pot and fry the chickpeas with zeera, curry leaves and coriander seeds. Mix besan with water and add it to the chickpeas along with imli pulp. 

Now add spices and salt and mix well.

When chickpeas have cooled down, add potatoes, coriander leaves and tomatoes. Serve with crispy papri.

Check out SAMAA Life&Style for more recipes: Shawarma Rice Platter, Creamy Fruit Chaat, Chicken Potato Balls.

chana chaat ramazan recipe
 
HOME  
 
 
