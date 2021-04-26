Spice up your iftar with this chatpati chana chaat

Enjoy it with papri
You must try this chatpati chana chaat if you’re looking for a recipe to spice up your iftar.
Here’s everything you will need to prepare the delicious platter
Half kg chickpeas
Half tablespoon baking soda
Two tablespoon besan
One tablespoon food colouring
Half cup tamarind or imli pulp
Salt to taste
Two boiled and cubed potatoes
Half tablespoon chaat masala
One cup yogurt
Half tablespoon red chilli powder
Half tablespoon crushed red chilli
One tablespoon roasted and crushed cumin seeds
One tablespoon crushed coriander seeds
Four tablespoon coriander leaves
Four to five tablespoons curry leaves
Two chopped green chillies
Papri
Soak chickpeas and add baking soda. Then boil chickpeas until they are soft. Add salt as well.
Take oil in a pot and fry the chickpeas with zeera, curry leaves and coriander seeds. Mix besan with water and add it to the chickpeas along with imli pulp.
Now add spices and salt and mix well.
When chickpeas have cooled down, add potatoes, coriander leaves and tomatoes. Serve with crispy papri.
