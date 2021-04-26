Spice up your iftar with this chatpati chana chaat

You must try this chatpati chana chaat if you’re looking for a recipe to spice up your iftar.

Here’s everything you will need to prepare the delicious platter

Half kg chickpeas

Half tablespoon baking soda

Two tablespoon besan

One tablespoon food colouring

Half cup tamarind or imli pulp

Salt to taste

Two boiled and cubed potatoes

Half tablespoon chaat masala

One cup yogurt

Half tablespoon red chilli powder

Half tablespoon crushed red chilli

One tablespoon roasted and crushed cumin seeds

One tablespoon crushed coriander seeds

Four tablespoon coriander leaves

Four to five tablespoons curry leaves

Two chopped green chillies

Papri

Soak chickpeas and add baking soda. Then boil chickpeas until they are soft. Add salt as well.

Take oil in a pot and fry the chickpeas with zeera, curry leaves and coriander seeds. Mix besan with water and add it to the chickpeas along with imli pulp.

Now add spices and salt and mix well.

When chickpeas have cooled down, add potatoes, coriander leaves and tomatoes. Serve with crispy papri.

