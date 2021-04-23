Friday, April 23, 2021  | 10 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Shaniera Akram prays for India coronavirus victims

The country has witnessed over 1,000 daily deaths

Posted: Apr 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shaniera Akram prays for India coronavirus victims

Photo: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

Listen to the story
Shaniera Akram extended her thoughts and prayers for the people of India following the recent deadly surge in coronavirus cases. Over 300,000 new cases and 2,263 deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. The wife of former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram said that the key to prevention is to understand the pathogen first. So so sad. The only form of defence against this Invisible Monster is to try to understand it. Protect yourselves, protect your loved ones 😷 My Prayers are with you India stay strong 🇮🇳💪🏼 https://t.co/SdBtLfxv9U— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) April 22, 2021 Indian's "double mutant" coronavirus variant, officially known as B.1.6.1.7, was first detected in October. It was detected in 220 out of 361 samples collected between January and March in the Indian state of Maharashtra. There is a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across the country. The virus variant has been reported in at least 21 countries. There are 16,263,695 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and the death toll is 186,920. The country witnessed over 1,000 daily deaths for the 11th consecutive day on Friday.
Shaniera Akram extended her thoughts and prayers for the people of India following the recent deadly surge in coronavirus cases.

Over 300,000 new cases and 2,263 deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

The wife of former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram said that the key to prevention is to understand the pathogen first.

Indian’s “double mutant” coronavirus variant, officially known as B.1.6.1.7, was first detected in October. It was detected in 220 out of 361 samples collected between January and March in the Indian state of Maharashtra. There is a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across the country.

The virus variant has been reported in at least 21 countries.

There are 16,263,695 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and the death toll is 186,920. The country witnessed over 1,000 daily deaths for the 11th consecutive day on Friday.

 
