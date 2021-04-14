Sajjad Ali releases video for hamd Sanwaar De

It is from his 1995 album

Singer Sajjad Ali has re-released his hamd Sanwaar De with a new video.

The singer shared a teaser for the hamd on Twitter. It was praised by his followers.

Sanwaar De was included in Sajjad’s 1995 album Cinderella. It was written and composed by the singer himself.

The video has been directed by Umer Butt and Sajjad’s son Khubi Ali, who released his debut single Udaas in January, worked as the assistant director.

Sanwaar De was released by Sajjad Ali Studios in collaboration with PTV.

