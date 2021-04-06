Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan

Her YouTube channel completes one year

Posted: Apr 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan

Photo: YouTube/Saba Qamar

Actor Saba Qamar released a song titled Chingariyan to celebrate both her birthday and the first anniversary of her YouTube channel.

“I have put my sweat, blood, heart, and soul into this project,” she said. “I really hope this story connects with you all.”

People can watch the video of Chingariyan on Saba Qamar’s YouTube channel. She has titled it ‘EP 06: Ek Adhuri Love Story‘.

The five-minute video also features Emmad Irfani. The song has been sung by Mustafa Zahid. 

“Thanks to my favourite people for making my dream project come to life,” Saba said. “This was not possible without Mustafa and Emmad.”

Last week, Saba was trolled after she called off her wedding to blogger Azeem Khan, citing personal reasons. People accused her of seeking attention to stay in the news. Celebrities, however, supported her and her decision.

