Saba Qamar announces she is not marrying Azeem Khan

Actor Saba Qamar has called off her wedding, citing personal reasons.

“I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan,” she said. “We are not getting married now.”

Photo: Instagram/Saba Qamar

Last week, Saba and Azeem made headlines after their comments on the actor’s post went viral. She posted a photo of herself, under which Azeem commented: “Let’s get married this year.”

“Qubool hai,” she said, sending social media into a frenzy. Following the announcement, a woman named Ujala Ali Khan came forward and warned the actor to reconsider her decision, revealing that the blogger had harassed her and many other women. Saba remained silent, but Azeem released a video asking people to celebrate others’ happiness than trying to ruin them. He called Ujala’s claims “baseless”.

“I hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have always been,” Saba said. “I guess it is never too late to realise the bitter realities.” She has never met the blogger and the two are only connected over the phone, she added.

Azeem responded to the announcement by saying Saba didn’t write his side of the story.

“Yes, it’s my fault,” he remarked.