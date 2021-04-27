Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Ramazan recipe: Pyaz pakoras get a potato makeover

Devour with chutney or ketchup

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Ramazan recipe: Pyaz pakoras get a potato makeover

Photo: Swasthi's Recipes

Give your piyaz pakoras a makeover, and try these ones made from sliced potatoes.

Here’s everything you need to prepare sliced potato pakoras.

Ingredients 

One large sliced potato (use peeler)

One large onion sliced in rings

One tablespoon roasted and crushed coriander seeds

One tablespoon chopped coriander leaves. You can also have spring onion or spinach

One tablespoon black mustard seeds (rai)

One tablespoon red chilli powder

Half tablespoon black pepper powder

Half a tablespoon cinnamon

One cup besan 

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Take potato slices, sliced onion and mix them well with besan in a bowl. Add all the spices. Let the batter rest for a while. It won’t require water.

Now take small quantities of the mixture and fry them. Add little water if the batter is too thick, but better avoid it.

Fry pakoras until they are brown. Serve them with ketchup or any chutney you want.

Check out SAMAA Life&Style for more recipes: Shawarma Rice PlatterCreamy Fruit ChaatChicken Potato Balls.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
potato pakoras ramazan recipes
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Looking for South Indian dosa on the streets of Karachi?
Looking for South Indian dosa on the streets of Karachi?
Karachi is crazy for these Kathiawari cholay
Karachi is crazy for these Kathiawari cholay
Watch: This Karachi stall sells vegetables for only Rs40
Watch: This Karachi stall sells vegetables for only Rs40
Tired of pakoras? Try these chicken potato balls
Tired of pakoras? Try these chicken potato balls
Shawarma rice platter, anyone? Try our family recipe for iftar
Shawarma rice platter, anyone? Try our family recipe for iftar
In pictures: Tariq Jamil inaugurates MTJ flagship store in Karachi
In pictures: Tariq Jamil inaugurates MTJ flagship store in Karachi
Twitter shocked as PM likens ‘corrupt mafia’ to Bollywood character
Twitter shocked as PM likens ‘corrupt mafia’ to Bollywood character
Karachi family launches mobile restaurant to tackle unemployment amid pandemic
Karachi family launches mobile restaurant to tackle unemployment amid pandemic
Pakistan's answer to French crepes? Meet Malai maalpura
Pakistan’s answer to French crepes? Meet Malai maalpura
Bored of fruit chaat? Try this recipe for iftar
Bored of fruit chaat? Try this recipe for iftar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.