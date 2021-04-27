Pakistan’s answer to French crepes? Meet Malai maalpura

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"It is related to us and it has been going on for the past century," shop owner Nauman Shehzad says. "The venture began in Karachi back in 1947 by my grandfather. It went on and on and was later taken over by my father. I took control of it and it is currently being run by my children."

According to Shehzad, the family "introduced" the dish to Pakistan and they were the ones who introduced it in India. "No one used to make it except for my great grandfather," Shehzad claimed. These claims could not, however, be independently verified by SAMAA TV.

The recipe calls for ghee, saffron, rawa, all-purpose flour, sugar, dry fruit paste, malaai or cream and rabri. It is mixed together and a finely whisked egg is added before the round piped pancakes are fried in a wok. The maalpura is then served with malaai.

"It is a heavy dish to eat. People lose energy during the fast but they can regain it by eating a single one," suggested Shehzad. "There are people who are health conscious who complain about the amount of desi ghee but we say that it is essential for the body as it does not make you fat."

They do home delivery service as well.

