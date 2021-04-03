Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Pakistani women martial artists are making us proud: Sara Loren

They won gold medals at an international tournament

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Pakistani women martial artists are making us proud: Sara Loren

Photo: Instagram/Sara Loren

Actor Sara Loren has hailed the victory of martial artists Kainat Arif and Isra Waseem at the World Ju-Jitsu E-Tournament 2021.

“It’s such an inspiration to witness young girls rise in diverse areas,” she said. “Thank you for making us all proud.”

Over 370 athletes participated in different sports at the tournament. The duo trained extensively in Karachi before heading abroad, according to the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation. 

Faysal Quraishi too praised the gold medalists, saying that they are an inspiration.

“Breaking stereotypes and boundaries, Isra and Kainat, you’re both an inspiration for many,” he said.

Kainat thanked Sara for the appreciation.

