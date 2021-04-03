Pakistani women martial artists are making us proud: Sara Loren

Actor Sara Loren has hailed the victory of martial artists Kainat Arif and Isra Waseem at the World Ju-Jitsu E-Tournament 2021.

“It’s such an inspiration to witness young girls rise in diverse areas,” she said. “Thank you for making us all proud.”

It is such an inspiration to witness young girls rise in diverse areas. Achievements like these take real passion and persistence. Congratulations and thank you for making us all proud. #IsraWaseem and #KainatArif . May you continue to soar higher. pic.twitter.com/7hbypmzLcc — ( sara loren) (@saraloren101) April 1, 2021

Over 370 athletes participated in different sports at the tournament. The duo trained extensively in Karachi before heading abroad, according to the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation.

Faysal Quraishi too praised the gold medalists, saying that they are an inspiration.

“Breaking stereotypes and boundaries, Isra and Kainat, you’re both an inspiration for many,” he said.

Breaking stereotypes and boundaries…#IsraWaseem and #KainatArif , you both are an inspiration for many. Bohot Mubarak ho. May you alway continue to make your country proud! pic.twitter.com/6lcuws0ICm — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) April 1, 2021

Kainat thanked Sara for the appreciation.