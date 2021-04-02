Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali has passed away at 74.

Shaukat was suffering from prolonged heart disease. He was being treated at a hospital in Lahore.

He started his career as a playback singer in Tees Maar Khan.

Shaukat also performed “Saathiyo Mujaahido” during the 1965 war, which is is popular to this day.

Moreover, he sang sufi kalaams in his career with Heer Ranjha of Waris Shah and Saif ul Maluk, to name a few.

He was awarded the Pride of Performance award in 1990 by the President of Pakistan.