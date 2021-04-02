Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

He was suffering from prolonged heart disease

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Listen to the story
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali has passed away at 74. Shaukat was suffering from prolonged heart disease. He was being treated at a hospital in Lahore. He started his career as a playback singer in Tees Maar Khan. Shaukat also performed "Saathiyo Mujaahido" during the 1965 war, which is is popular to this day. Moreover, he sang sufi kalaams in his career with Heer Ranjha of Waris Shah and Saif ul Maluk, to name a few. He was awarded the Pride of Performance award in 1990 by the President of Pakistan.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali has passed away at 74.

Shaukat was suffering from prolonged heart disease. He was being treated at a hospital in Lahore.

He started his career as a playback singer in Tees Maar Khan.

Shaukat also performed “Saathiyo Mujaahido” during the 1965 war, which is is popular to this day.

Moreover, he sang sufi kalaams in his career with Heer Ranjha of Waris Shah and Saif ul Maluk, to name a few.

He was awarded the Pride of Performance award in 1990 by the President of Pakistan.

 
Music Pakistan shaukat ali
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan, pakistani singer, shaukat ali, jaag utha hai saara watan, folk singer,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Listen to Reshma lookalike's rendition of 'Lambi Judaai'
Listen to Reshma lookalike’s rendition of ‘Lambi Judaai’
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.