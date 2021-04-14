Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Pakistani chef named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

She runs Feya cafes and shops in the UK

Posted: Apr 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani chef named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

photo: Instagram/Zahra Khan

Pakistani chef Zahra Khan has made it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Europe list in the Retail and Ecommerce category.

“Immigrant Zahra Khan defied Pakistani cultural stereotypes and launched a career in the UK focused on empowering women,” it says on the chef’s Forbes profile. She employs 30 full-time staff, takes on women illustrators to design packaging and invests 10% of retail profits in coaching women. She is a mother of two.

Photo: Forbes

There were thousands of nominations and recommendations from former Under 30 alumni and industry experts, who reviewed them and prepared the shortlist. 

British-Pakistani Amna Akhtar, has been featured in the Social Impact category. She is the co-founder of Girl Dreamer, a digital platform that provides personal and professional development programs to women of colour. 

Photo: Forbes

“Amna Akhtar is building the type of network she wished she had when she was younger,” her profile states.

The 30 Under 30 list is released every year featuring young innovators who make it big and bring about a positive change in society with their professional endeavours.

One Comment

  1. AAM  April 14, 2021 1:36 pm/ Reply

    One thing which is common in both is that they both live abroad. If they both would have been Living in Pakistan, they would never have achieved what they have living abroad. Rather they would have been married to fat ugly looking guy and would have become baby making machine.

