Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Pakistan marks 83rd death anniversary of Allama Iqbal

He gave Muslims of subcontinent the concept of separate state

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan marks 83rd death anniversary of Allama Iqbal

Photo: File

The 83rd death anniversary of national poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed today, Wednesday.

Allama Iqbal, through his revolutionary thinking, had given the Muslims of the subcontinent the concept of a separate state, where they could live in accordance with their religion and customs.

A number of functions have been arranged to pay homage to the great thinker, according to Radio Pakistan.

Iqbal elaborated Two-Nation Theory and presented the concept of a separate land for Muslims of Indian subcontinent, where they could independently live in accordance with their religious and cultural traditions.

Born on 9 November 1877 in Sialkot, Iqbal breathed his last on 21 April, 1938, in Lahore.

His most popular works include Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam- i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Allama iqbal death anniversary
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani chef named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list
Pakistani chef named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list
WhatsApp rolls out Ramazan sticker pack
WhatsApp rolls out Ramazan sticker pack
Karachi family launches mobile restaurant to tackle unemployment amid pandemic
Karachi family launches mobile restaurant to tackle unemployment amid pandemic
Video: Pakistani streetwear takes on Hollywood
Video: Pakistani streetwear takes on Hollywood
Want a quick recipe for iftar? Try these spring rolls
Want a quick recipe for iftar? Try these spring rolls
Lahore boys make Imran Khan nail art
Lahore boys make Imran Khan nail art
Royals lay to rest Prince Philip
Royals lay to rest Prince Philip
Try these bread pakoras for iftar today
Try these bread pakoras for iftar today
Watch: Pakistani drama stars want in on TV ‘royalty’ prize
Watch: Pakistani drama stars want in on TV ‘royalty’ prize
Lijjat Papad: Mumbai snack's secret feminist success story
Lijjat Papad: Mumbai snack’s secret feminist success story
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.