Sunday, April 4, 2021  | 20 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills

Asks TV channels to pay royalties

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills

Photo: File

Veteran TV actor Naila Jafry has said that she has spent a significant amount of money on her healthcare in the past six years, and demanded that TV channels pay for it in the form of royalties.

She said that TV channels are re-running dramas multiple times, so they should pay the actors royalties. She said this in a video, shared by journalist Furqan T. Siddiqui on Twitter..

The actor said that previously the PTV and the government had some sort of funds for artists, which helped them get by in difficult times. “When I joined PTV, we used to get royalties if the dramas were re-run. The amount was not huge, but it helped.”

She said that many have supported her but a system is needed for making sure some portion of profit from re-runs is given to actors.

The actor said that old and ailing artists like her can benefit from it.

In the past two months, two other TV actors, Noman Ijaz and Mikaal Zulfiqar have also complained that there is no concept of royalties in Pakistan. “If only we got paid for reruns,” said Mikaal, “[we] would never have to work another day in life.”

Ijaz said there’s no concept of royalties in the Pakistani drama industry. “I was paid royalties only once for Nijaat that I did for PTV in the 1990s.” 


FaceBook WhatsApp
naila jafry pakistan drama
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
naila jafry
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.