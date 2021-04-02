Matchmaker Sima Taparia refused Muslim actor for rishta hunt

Indian actor Nausheen Ali Sardar has claimed that matchmaker Sima Taparia refused to find her a match because of her religion.

“So they [Nausheen’s family] thought of approaching Sima Aunty,” Nausheen told PinkVilla. “We were in a shock when she blatantly told us to our face that she did not cater to Muslims or Catholics.”

Sima is known for playing a matchmaker in the 2020 Netflix docuseries Indian Matchmaking, which examines rishta culture in society.

“I couldn’t fathom the fact that such a mentality existed even in today’s era,” Nausheen said. “Yes, I’m a Muslim, so what?”

Photo: Instagram/Nausheen Ali Sardar

The actor also talked about discrimination Muslims have to face in India. “I was refused houses. People told me they do not give houses or flats in their buildings to Muslims. I was shocked.”

Nausheen is known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular drama serial Kkusum in the early-2000s.

