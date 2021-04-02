Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Matchmaker Sima Taparia refused Muslim actor for rishta hunt

Nausheen Shah opens up on religious discrimination in India

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Matchmaker Sima Taparia refused Muslim actor for rishta hunt

Photo: Instagram/Sima Taparia

Indian actor Nausheen Ali Sardar has claimed that matchmaker Sima Taparia refused to find her a match because of her religion.

“So they [Nausheen’s family] thought of approaching Sima Aunty,” Nausheen told PinkVilla. “We were in a shock when she blatantly told us to our face that she did not cater to Muslims or Catholics.”

Sima is known for playing a matchmaker in the 2020 Netflix docuseries Indian Matchmaking, which examines rishta culture in society. 

“I couldn’t fathom the fact that such a mentality existed even in today’s era,” Nausheen said. “Yes, I’m a Muslim, so what?”

indian matchmaking, matchmaker Sima Taparia, Nausheen Ali Sardar
Photo: Instagram/Nausheen Ali Sardar

The actor also talked about discrimination Muslims have to face in India. “I was refused houses. People told me they do not give houses or flats in their buildings to Muslims. I was shocked.”

Nausheen is known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular drama serial Kkusum in the early-2000s. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Indian Matchmaking Nausheen ali sardar Simi taparia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
kkusum, seema taparia
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Listen to Reshma lookalike's rendition of 'Lambi Judaai'
Listen to Reshma lookalike’s rendition of ‘Lambi Judaai’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.