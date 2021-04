Our favourite couple is married!

Actor Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir tied the knot in Karachi on Saturday. It was a small ceremony, held at their house.

The nikkah was performed by scholar Javed Ghamidi through Zoom. Mansha wore Zuria Dor and the jewellery was by Shehzad Jewerlly.

Mansha posted a picture of the wedding ring on her Instagram.

Related: Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are now engaged

The two were engaged in December 2019.