Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Kim Kardashian declared billionaire after net worth increases by $200m

She was worth $780 million last year

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian declared billionaire after net worth increases by $200m

Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Reality television star, influencer and business owner Kim Kardashian West is officially a billionaire, according to an estimate from Forbes, making her debut on the exclusive global list only one year after her younger sister Kylie Jenner fell off of it.

Kardashian West’s money comes from TV income and endorsement deals, according to the magazine, as well as her two lifestyle brands. 

The star saw her wealth jump more than $200 million just since October, Forbes estimated, from a worth of $780 million last fall to $1 billion this spring, only five years after the magazine first reported she had made her first $51 million.

KKW Beauty was launched in 2017, often releasing cosmetic products in partnership with her four famous sisters that were heavily promoted through social media — Kardashian West alone has 69.7 million Twitter followers and 213 million Instagram followers.

By 2018, the company was making about $100 million in revenue, according to Forbes, which has listed 2,775 billionaires in this year’s rankings. 

The 40-year-old’s most recent project, Skims, launched in 2019 to offer underwear and loungewear in the founder’s signature minimalist style, a move that proved lucrative during the work-from-home era. 

Though the company — of which Kardashian owns a majority stake — has not disclosed revenue figures, Forbes has estimated its worth at more than $500 million.

Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian family empire, fell out of the Forbes rankings in 2020 after the magazine claimed the 23-year-old had been inflating the size of her own cosmetic business. She had been named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 at age 21.

The family’s hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to end this year after a 20-season run, as news also emerged earlier this year that Kardashian West had filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
billionaire forbes keeping up with the kardashians kim kardashian
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
kim kardashian
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
PM Khan's rape remarks spark outrage on social media
PM Khan’s rape remarks spark outrage on social media
Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?
Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?
Huda Beauty owner wants disclaimer with edited photos
Huda Beauty owner wants disclaimer with edited photos
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills
Iffat Omar to get 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19
Iffat Omar to get 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.