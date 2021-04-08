Katrina Kaif in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has contracted COVID-19.

“I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine,” she said. “I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif

She has requested everyone, who was in contact with her, to get tested too and thanked fans for their support.

COVID-19 has swept Bollywood in the past week, with actors such as Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Govinda testing positive.

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor contracted COVID-19 as well. Alia Bhatt, who was shooting with him for their upcoming film Brahmastra, quarantined herself as a precautionary measure despite testing negative.

