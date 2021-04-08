Katrina Kaif in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Please stay safe, she says
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has contracted COVID-19.
“I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine,” she said. “I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”
She has requested everyone, who was in contact with her, to get tested too and thanked fans for their support.
COVID-19 has swept Bollywood in the past week, with actors such as Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Govinda testing positive.
Last month, Ranbir Kapoor contracted COVID-19 as well. Alia Bhatt, who was shooting with him for their upcoming film Brahmastra, quarantined herself as a precautionary measure despite testing negative.