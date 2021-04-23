Karachi is crazy for these Kathiawari cholay

The stall is located in Saddar

A kathiawari cholay stall in Karachi is a hit among rozaydaars wanting to try something different from the traditional chaat.

The stall, owned by Mohammad Saleem, is located in Saddar.

The dish is prepared by mixing chickpeas into sticky water before chaat powder is sprinkled on it. He then adds chutney, onions and papri.

"It is made up of chickpeas, spices, plum chutney, papri, onions and raita" Saleem told SAMAA TV. "The process makes it even better."

The dish is one of the most popular items in Ramazan. It is not impossible to prepare at home but it is difficult to master.

"There is a takeaway facility. People here come from far flung areas. They make its taste good," Saleem added.

The customers have said that the dish has a taste of its own despite availability of other street food items.

"You waste your time when buying burgers or different items but cholay can be easily bought, eaten and there are takeaway facilities that are easily available," a customer said.