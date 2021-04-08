Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut reveals why she thinks Bollywood is ‘hostile’

Says people can't praise her work openly

Posted: Apr 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she received secret calls from stars praising the trailer for her upcoming film Thalaivi.

“Bollywood is so hostile that even praising me can get people in trouble,” she said. Big stars cannot openly appreciate her work as they do for Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt’s because of movie mafia terror, she added.

The trailer for Thalaivi, a political drama based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, was released on March 23. It received widespread critical acclaim and Kangana was lauded for her realistic portrayal of the politician. It has crossed 19 million views.

“[I] wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics,” Kangana said. “When it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying.”

Last month, Kangana was accused of stealing the story of her upcoming film Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda by writer Asish Kaul. An FIR was registered against her and the makers of the film.

