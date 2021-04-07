Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Jawad Ahmad contracts coronavirus for the second time

Pakistan is battling the third wave of coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Jawad Ahmad contracts coronavirus for the second time

Photo: File

Singer Jawad Ahmad has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

“Don’t know if I will survive,” he remarked.

Bakhtawar Bhutto has tested positive as well.

“Just a reminder to keep being cautious,” she tweeted. “Call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose.

She urged people to get vaccinated and help those who cannot afford it.

“May Allah keep us all safe,” she said.

Pakistan is battling the third wave of coronavirus. Over 100 deaths and 4000 active cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Coronavirus COVID-19 Jawad Ahmad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
PM Khan's rape remarks spark outrage on social media
PM Khan’s rape remarks spark outrage on social media
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.