Jawad Ahmad contracts coronavirus for the second time

Singer Jawad Ahmad has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

One needs to change it before going to heaven. — Jawad Ahmad (@jawadahmadone) April 6, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto has tested positive as well.

I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering🙏. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 7, 2021

Pakistan is battling the third wave of coronavirus. Over 100 deaths and 4000 active cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.