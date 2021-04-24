Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Indian TikToker arrested on charges of raping 14-year-old

Survivor is four-month pregnant, family says

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Indian TikToker Chippada Bhargav, also known as Fun Bucket Bhargav, has been arrested on charges of raping a 14-year-old, the Indian media has reported. Bhargav, who used the catchphrase 'Oh my God! Oh my God!' in his videos, was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in Hyderabad, Times of India reported. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and sections 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The teenager's family lodged a sexual assault complaint against the TikTok star on April 16 at the Pendurthi police station. They said that teenager was four months pregnant. Assistant Commissioner of Police Disha Prem Kajal said that the suspect promised the teenager a job in the entertainment industry after seeing her TikTok videos. “He had proposed to the survivor, and she had rejected him but he blackmailed her, saying he had her explicit videos," she said. A judicial magistrate has remanded Bhargav into police custody till May 3. His mobile phone and vehicle have been seized. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
India, Tik Tok, Chippada Bhargav, Rape, Andhra Pradesh,
 

