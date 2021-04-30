Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
India driver converts rickshaw into free ambulance

Javed Khan has helped 10 people so far

Posted: Apr 30, 2021
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Photo: Times of India

Javed Khan, a driver in Bhopal, has converted his rickshaw into an ambulance to help coronavirus patients.

“I have been driving autos for three years,” he told Times of India. “Though no one has been infected in my family, I was very disturbed by the rising toll.”

The 34-year-old said that it was his family that suggested he turn his auto into an ambulance, complete with sanitisers, medicines and an oxygen cylinder. His wife Kishwar gave him her gold locket for oxygen refill, which costs INR600 a day. According to Javed, getting the oxygen is a difficult task because he has to wait for four to five hours.

“In the past three days I have helped 10 people in dire need to reach hospital,” Javed said.

Javed devotes all his time to coronavirus patients now and has stopped carrying passengers. He has posted details about his services on social media groups as well.

India’s coronavirus cases have crossed 18 million and 204,832 deaths have been reported as of Thursday evening. It has become one of the worst pandemic-hit countries in the world.

