HOME > Entertainment

In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot

His wedding was rescheduled due to COVID-19

Posted: Apr 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot

Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

Actor Usman Mukhtar tied the knot on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Islamabad.

“Zunaira Inam Khan, thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth,” said Usman about his wife. “I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time.”

Usman Mukhtar, Sabaat, wedding
Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

The actor said their wedding was small, and everyone followed social distancing protocols.

Usman Mukhtar, Sabaat, wedding
Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

It was scheduled for April 2, but took place earlier due to the coronavirus restrictions. 

Usman Mukhtar, Sabaat, wedding
Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

Those who attended the function were tested and the SOPs were strictly followed throughout it.

Usman Mukhtar, Sabaat, wedding
Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

Usman is known for his role in drama serial Sabaat, starring Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani. His short film Bench was screened at Cannes International Film Festival.

