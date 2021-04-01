In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot

His wedding was rescheduled due to COVID-19
Actor Usman Mukhtar tied the knot on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Islamabad.
“Zunaira Inam Khan, thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth,” said Usman about his wife. “I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time.”
The actor said their wedding was small, and everyone followed social distancing protocols.
It was scheduled for April 2, but took place earlier due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Those who attended the function were tested and the SOPs were strictly followed throughout it.
Usman is known for his role in drama serial Sabaat, starring Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani. His short film Bench was screened at Cannes International Film Festival.