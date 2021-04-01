In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot

Actor Usman Mukhtar tied the knot on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Islamabad.

“Zunaira Inam Khan, thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth,” said Usman about his wife. “I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time.”

Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

The actor said their wedding was small, and everyone followed social distancing protocols.

Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

It was scheduled for April 2, but took place earlier due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

Those who attended the function were tested and the SOPs were strictly followed throughout it.

Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

Usman is known for his role in drama serial Sabaat, starring Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani. His short film Bench was screened at Cannes International Film Festival.