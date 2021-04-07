In pictures: Usman Mukhtar answers questions about wife

Actor Usman Mukhtar has treated his fans with a new photo with wife after their wedding.

“Zunaira Inam Khan, thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth,” said Usman about his wife last week. “I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time.”

On Wednesday, Usman took questions from fans on Instagram about Zunaira. From revealing how the two met to what he likes about Zunaira the most, Usman said it all.

Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

Usman is known for his role in drama serial Sabaat, starring Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani. His short film Bench was screened at Cannes International Film Festival.