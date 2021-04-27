Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

In pictures: Tariq Jamil inaugurates MTJ flagship store in Karachi

MTJ sells eastern wear for both men and women

Posted: Apr 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
In pictures: Tariq Jamil inaugurates MTJ flagship store in Karachi

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

Celebrity cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil inaugurated his first MTJ flagship store in Karachi on Monday. 

“When I started madrassas in the 2000s, it really hurt me to ask around for zakat,” he said.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

Tariq Jamil thought of setting up his own business, but he didn’t have enough resources, he added. However, pandemic made him think about business again through which he could run religious institutes.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

The celebrations included ribbon cutting and a dua by Jamil, who spoke to the media about the importance of zakat and where it should be invested. 

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

“Let’s pledge not to run madrassas on zakat anymore,” he said. “Zakat is only for the needy.” He remarked that he has always had what he wanted and doesn’t intend to make money at this stage in life.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

The MTJ store is located at Tariq Road and features eastern wear for both men and women. It sells footwear and headwear as well, including turbans. The products are priced between Rs2,000 and Rs5,000 and a discount of 20% can be availed by shopping online or at the store. 

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

The venture was announced in February when reports started circulating that a clothing brand by Jamil was in the pipeline.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

It was confirmed to SAMAA Digital by his spokesperson that Maulana was indeed launching a clothing brand soon. MTJ was launched on April 4 in Karachi’s Defence.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

The inauguration was attended by Senator Faisal Vawda and a number of celebrities. It featured a performance by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Photo: Facebook/MTJ

Bilal Akram, who was the Head of South at Junaid Jamshaid’s fashion brand, is the Director of Operations at MTJ, it says on his Linkedin profile.

flagship store karachi Maulana Tariq Jameel MTJ
 
RELATED STORIES

