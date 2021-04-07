Iffat Omar is sorry for getting vaccine out of turn

Actor Iffat Omar has apologised on Twitter after being criticised for getting COVID-19 vaccine out of turn.

“I am sorry, I am ashamed,” she said. “I apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

I am sorry.I am ashamed.I apologise from the bottom of my heart.I will repent. — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) April 6, 2021

Last week, a video showing the actor getting vaccinated against the coronavirus at home went viral. People were outraged on social media, questioning how she received the dose when the government’s vaccination drive was only for people aged 60 and above (started on March 10).

In response to the criticism, Iffat said that the jab was only a boost of the CanSino trial vaccine, but people were quick to point out that the trials were long over. It led to further trolling and Iffat deleted her tweet.

Photo: Twitter/Iffat Omar

“I will repent,” Iffat remarked. When a follower said she must take the second dose after 21 days, she refused.