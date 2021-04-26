Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

How Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday

Zayn Malik, Bella Hadid attended it

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
How Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday

Photo Courtesy: GigiHadidMedia/Twitter

Listen to the story
Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday with an over-the-top party in New York, Harper's Bazaar reported. The event was attended by boyfriend Zayn Malik, sister Bella, and mother Yolanda. The Victoria Secret model donned a matching blue Shield knit top and knit pants designed by Isa Boulder. She shared an image on Instagram of the bouquet of flowers that was presented to her by Zayn. On the other hand, a balloon company named Balloon Saloon claimed that it had delivered nearly 100 billion balloons to the party. The celebrations kept on coming as a grilled cheese truck was brought on the occasion by Bella, Yolanda, and Zayn.   Bella, in a series of images on Instagram, showed love for her sister. It seems that Hadid had a memorable birthday celebration.
