HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter

Internet will kill me, she remarks

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Actor Hania Aamir has become a top trend on Twitter after being trolled for her engagement prank on Thursday.

“Thanks guys,” she said. “I will have a better quality photo when it’s real.”

She was referring to her post on April 1, showing a diamond ring on her hand. Congratulatory messages started pouring in right after the photo went viral, with celebrities, including Wajahat Rauf and Dananeer Mobeen, wishing her the best. People thought she was engaged to singer Shamoon Ismail.

“Thanks, Shamoon Ismail for being such a sport,” said Hania. “And my crazy friends for just being themselves.”

Twitter was, however, furious over Hania and those part of her prank, especially Dananeer, calling for their phones to be seized.

Wajahat and his family were trolled too.

“I’m scared internet will kill me,” Hania remarked after revealing the truth.

