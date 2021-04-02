Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter

Actor Hania Aamir has become a top trend on Twitter after being trolled for her engagement prank on Thursday.

“Thanks guys,” she said. “I will have a better quality photo when it’s real.”

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

She was referring to her post on April 1, showing a diamond ring on her hand. Congratulatory messages started pouring in right after the photo went viral, with celebrities, including Wajahat Rauf and Dananeer Mobeen, wishing her the best. People thought she was engaged to singer Shamoon Ismail.

“Thanks, Shamoon Ismail for being such a sport,” said Hania. “And my crazy friends for just being themselves.”

Twitter was, however, furious over Hania and those part of her prank, especially Dananeer, calling for their phones to be seized.

Someone pls tell Hania Amir and Dananeer to stop obsessing over each other, AJEEEEB — Saba Khan (@wtfsaba) April 1, 2021

Over ha dono. Dono ka mobile cheen lo koi — Abdul Malik (@AbdulMalik12666) April 1, 2021

Hania Amir 🤝 another barely funny attempt at humour — Misbah (@shutupyall) April 1, 2021

Damn I have seen some really bad pranks but this Hania Amir one was probably the worst ever — soha n. (@SohaTazz) April 1, 2021

Wajahat and his family were trolled too.

hania amir and wajahat rauf’s family members are the most cringest person on insta — سعدیہ (@nammeikyarakha) April 1, 2021

“I’m scared internet will kill me,” Hania remarked after revealing the truth.