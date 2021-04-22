Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

First women security guards deployed at Masjid-al-Haram

They look after worshippers

Posted: Apr 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
First women security guards deployed at Masjid-al-Haram

Photo: Twitter/Saudi Interior Ministry

The Saudi Interior Ministry published photos on Monday showing women security guards on duty at Masjid-al-Haram.

The photos of the Hajj and Umrah guards in uniforms went viral soon after they were released. They look after the worshippers and pilgrims and ensure that all precautionary measures are followed inside the mosque.

Many people have hailed the reform and called it “historic”.

The move is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to introduce reforms allowing Saudi women to progress in various fields. Women will now be able to participate in disciplines that were previously restricted to men.

In February last year, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced that both women could apply for positions in the military using their portals. Women will be recruited as sergeants, soldiers and corporals. Around 1,500 women were appointed to serve female visitors at Masjid-al-Haram in Makkah.

