ExamCancelHoga: Asim Azhar requests Shafqat Mehmood to postpone exams

Singer Asim Azhar has requested education minister Shafqat Mehmood to postpone exams.

“Students have really been disturbed due to the ongoing pandemic causing the institutes to close and open,” he said. “Please do something and support students.”

The National Command and Operation Centre in a meeting of all education and health ministers today as the country combats the third coronavirus wave. The meeting decided that schools will remain closed until April 28.

“I understand your stress and pain, guys,” said Asim. Had I not been doing music, I would have been too crying over exams today, he remarked.

He hopes the minister will stand by the students and find a solution.

Students on Twitter were all praise for the singer and thanked him for speaking up for them. Check out some of the memes as they try to flatter the minister.

Schools in Lahore and Islamabad were closed on March 15. Sindh suspended physical classes for grades nursery to eight this week after the virus positivity rate climbed to 5.39.

