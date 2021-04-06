Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

#ExamCancelHoga: Asim Azhar requests Shafqat Mehmood to postpone exams

Singer joins the Twitter meme storm

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
#ExamCancelHoga: Asim Azhar requests Shafqat Mehmood to postpone exams

Photo: Asim Azhar/ Instagram

Singer Asim Azhar has requested education minister Shafqat Mehmood to postpone exams.

“Students have really been disturbed due to the ongoing pandemic causing the institutes to close and open,” he said. “Please do something and support students.”

The National Command and Operation Centre in a meeting of all education and health ministers today as the country combats the third coronavirus wave. The meeting decided that schools will remain closed until April 28.

“I understand your stress and pain, guys,” said Asim. Had I not been doing music, I would have been too crying over exams today, he remarked.

He hopes the minister will stand by the students and find a solution.

Students on Twitter were all praise for the singer and thanked him for speaking up for them. Check out some of the memes as they try to flatter the minister.

Schools in Lahore and Islamabad were closed on March 15. Sindh suspended physical classes for grades nursery to eight this week after the virus positivity rate climbed to 5.39.

FaceBook WhatsApp
#examcancelhoga Asim Azhar NCOC Shafqat Mehmood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
asim azhar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.