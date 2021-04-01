Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Dua Lipa leads with three nominations at 2021 Brit Awards

Women artists dominate nominations

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Dua Lipa leads with three nominations at 2021 Brit Awards

Photo: Instagram/Dua Lipa

Female artists dominated nominations for the 2021 Brit Awards announced on Wednesday, with four women shortlisted for the event’s coveted album of the year category.

For the first time best album at UK pop’s biggest annual event has four women nominated on a five-act shortlist, a contrast to last year when the category was criticised for for a lack of female artists.

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is the artist to beat in the best album category after taking home a Grammy for best pop album for her record Future Nostalgia.

The 25-year-old has received two other nominations for best female solo act and best single for her hit Physical.

Emerging singer and poet Arlo Parks, soul singer Celeste, rap duo Young T & Bugsey and DJ and producer Joel Corry have all received three total nominations across different categories.

Pop stars Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift have been nominated in the international female solo artist category.

Bruce Springsteen has been nominated in the international male list alongside Childish Gambino, The Weeknd, Tame Impala and Burna Boy.  

K-pop supergroup BTS received their first Brit Award nomination for international group and homegrown star Harry Styles bagged a nomination for his single Watermelon Sugar

The winners of the 2021 awards will be announced at a ceremony on May 11 at London’s O2 Arena, though it is not clear what form the ceremony will take because of coronavirus restrictions.

Under a current government roadmap for easing coronavirus rules live music venues will not be allowed to open their doors until May 17.

The annual ceremony, which normally takes place in February was postponed by three months because of safety and logistical concerns because of the pandemic

FaceBook WhatsApp
brit awards Brits 2021 Dua Lipa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Playwright Haseena Moin passes away in Karachi
Playwright Haseena Moin passes away in Karachi
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Sushant Singh’s Chhichhore wins Indian award for best film
Sushant Singh’s Chhichhore wins Indian award for best film
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Listen to Reshma lookalike's rendition of 'Lambi Judaai'
Listen to Reshma lookalike’s rendition of ‘Lambi Judaai’
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.