Do you want to be featured on Shehzad Roy’s profile?

Singer Shehzad Roy has a spot for you on his Twitter account if you can do a one-arm push-up.

“An open challenge for everyone,” he announced. “If you can do one or even a half one-arm push-up, upload it and tag me in it along with the hashtag #ShehzadRoy Challenge.”

An open challenge for everyone.If you can do even 1 or even half ‘one-arm’ push-up (even if you fail while attempting it), upload it tag me in it along with the hashtag #ShehzadRoyChallenge. I will be selecting my favorites and will upload them from all my social media channels. pic.twitter.com/fHCjY3lA2k — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) April 2, 2021

Those failing while attempting are eligible to compete too. The singer will select his favourites and upload them to all his social media accounts.

Soon after the announcement, his post streamed with videos of enthusiasts, including children.

Enjoy this from a 5 year old.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/L2l2xJJgTj — Sabah.A.Khan (@SabahAurangzaib) April 2, 2021

My younger brother failed attempt but we had so much fun!😂 #ShehzadRoyChallenge @ShehzadRoy pic.twitter.com/oINLLxuk6r — SS (@SS1ni) April 2, 2021

Shehzad kicked off his singing career in 1995. He made it to mainstream music with the 2008 album Qismat Apney Haath Mein with a socio-political theme.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient was the brains behind documentary series Chal Parha and Wasu aur Mein as well, through which highlighted problems, such as lack of education and poverty.