Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Do you want to be featured on Shehzad Roy’s profile?

Take his challenge

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Do you want to be featured on Shehzad Roy’s profile?

Photo: File

Singer Shehzad Roy has a spot for you on his Twitter account if you can do a one-arm push-up.

“An open challenge for everyone,” he announced. “If you can do one or even a half one-arm push-up, upload it and tag me in it along with the hashtag #ShehzadRoy Challenge.”

Those failing while attempting are eligible to compete too. The singer will select his favourites and upload them to all his social media accounts.

Soon after the announcement, his post streamed with videos of enthusiasts, including children.

Shehzad kicked off his singing career in 1995. He made it to mainstream music with the 2008 album Qismat Apney Haath Mein with a socio-political theme.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient was the brains behind documentary series Chal Parha and Wasu aur Mein as well, through which highlighted problems, such as lack of education and poverty.

FaceBook WhatsApp
one-arm push-up challenge Shehzad Roy shehzadroychallenge
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Listen to Reshma lookalike's rendition of 'Lambi Judaai'
Listen to Reshma lookalike’s rendition of ‘Lambi Judaai’
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.