Did Gohar Rasheed take a dig at Hania, Saba Qamar?

Actor Gohar Rasheed believes one should use their fame and influence to spread positivity and not to generate publicity.

“If Allah has blessed you with fame and put you in an influential position, use it responsibly,” he said.

If Allah has blessed you with fame and put you in an influential position, use it responsibly! This idea of “bad publicity being good publicity” is ridiculous! Bad publicity is bad publicity. Period. Use your influence to spread positivity around you. Best way to stay relevant 🤗 — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) April 3, 2021

Gohar’s tweet comes a day after Saba Qamar called off her wedding to blogger Azeem Khan, who had proposed to her two weeks back. The actor said she never met Azeem and only spoke to him over the phone. The past week not only saw Saba being trolled, but Hania Aamir as well, whose engagement prank with singer Shamoon Ismail enraged Twitter.

“The idea of bad publicity being good publicity is ridiculous,” Gohar said. “Use your influence to spread positivity around you.”

Both actors received flak on social media, with many people accusing them of seeking publicity to stay in the news. Gohar’s sarcastic remark that one can stay relevant through spreading positivity may have been aimed at them.

