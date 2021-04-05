Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Did Gohar Rasheed take a dig at Hania, Saba Qamar?

Bad publicity is not good publicity, he says

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Did Gohar Rasheed take a dig at Hania, Saba Qamar?

Photo: Instagram/Mirza Gohar

Actor Gohar Rasheed believes one should use their fame and influence to spread positivity and not to generate publicity.

“If Allah has blessed you with fame and put you in an influential position, use it responsibly,” he said.

Gohar’s tweet comes a day after Saba Qamar called off her wedding to blogger Azeem Khan, who had proposed to her two weeks back. The actor said she never met Azeem and only spoke to him over the phone. The past week not only saw Saba being trolled, but Hania Aamir as well, whose engagement prank with singer Shamoon Ismail enraged Twitter.

“The idea of bad publicity being good publicity is ridiculous,” Gohar said. “Use your influence to spread positivity around you.”

Both actors received flak on social media, with many people accusing them of seeking publicity to stay in the news. Gohar’s sarcastic remark that one can stay relevant through spreading positivity may have been aimed at them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
GOHAR RASHEED Hania Aamir Hania Amir Mirza Gohar Rasheed publicity Saba Qamar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.