Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Cricketer Hassan Ali, wife welcome first child

They were married in 2019

Posted: Apr 6, 2021
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Fast bowler Hassan Ali and wife Samiya are now a family of three.

“Allah has blessed us with a baby girl,” he announced on Twitter. “May the Almighty always be with her to fulfil her dreams.”

He requested fans to remember them in their prayers.

In November 2020, Samiya announced that they were expecting their first child by posting a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Hassan and Samiya were married on August 20, 2019, at Dubai’s Atlantis Hotel. Dubai is where the couple first met in 2018.

In March, cricketers Umar Gul and Imad Wasim were blessed with daughters, too.

