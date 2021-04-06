Cricketer Hassan Ali, wife welcome first child

Fast bowler Hassan Ali and wife Samiya are now a family of three.

“Allah has blessed us with a baby girl,” he announced on Twitter. “May the Almighty always be with her to fulfil her dreams.”

Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess. I wish this little angel 👼 have wonderful dreams and May the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life.Ameen please remember in your dua — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) April 6, 2021

He requested fans to remember them in their prayers.

In November 2020, Samiya announced that they were expecting their first child by posting a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Hassan and Samiya were married on August 20, 2019, at Dubai’s Atlantis Hotel. Dubai is where the couple first met in 2018.

In March, cricketers Umar Gul and Imad Wasim were blessed with daughters, too.

