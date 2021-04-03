Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities respond to Saba Qamar calling off wedding

She is facing backlash on social media

Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/Saba Qamar

Celebrities have come out in support of Saba Qamar after she faced criticism for calling off her wedding.

“I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan,” she announced. “We are not marrying now.”

Soon after, Saba climbed Twitter trends as people started trolling her, accusing her of “seeking attention” through her proposal episode. But celebrities sent support and love her way, asking her to stay strong.

“Your journey has been tough and you have made it worth it,” said Yumna Zaidi. “We all love it for who you are.”

Photo: Instagram/Saba Qamar

Mahira Khan remarked happiness is just around the corner for Saba.

Photo: Instagram/Saba Qamar

“You are a strong woman,” Aima Baig said. “You deserve the best of the best.”

Photo: Instagram/Saba Qamar

Others shared words of kindness for the actor too.

Photo: Instagram/Saba Qamar
Photo: Instagram/Saba Qamar

Last week, Saba and blogger Azeem Khan made headlines after their comments on the actor’s post went viral. She posted a photo of herself, under which Azeem commented: “Let’s get married this year.”

“Qubool hai,” she said, sending social media into a frenzy. Following the announcement, a woman named Ujala Ali Khan came forward and warned the actor to reconsider her decision, revealing that the blogger had harassed her and many other women. Saba remained silent, but Azeem released a video asking people to celebrate others’ happiness than trying to ruin them. He called Ujala’s claims “baseless”.

“I hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have always been,” Saba said.

Azeem responded to the announcement by saying Saba didn’t write his side of the story.

