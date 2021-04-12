Celebrities lash out at government after poet dies of coronavirus

Poet Kiran Waqar passed away days after she complained about inadequate facilities while being treated for coronavirus at a hospital in Punjab.

“On March 31, she [Kiran] wrote that she and her younger brother were in DHQ Hospital but there was no oxygen,” singer Jawad Ahmad tweeted. “She kept asking what to do.”

On March 30,Kiran Waqar wrote that her mother died of Corona.

On 31,she wrote that she & her younger brother were in DHQ Hospital Okara due to Corona but there was no oxygen or treatment.She kept asking what to do.Then her brother died & today she died too.

Pakistanis or insects? pic.twitter.com/TChLSXgAFe — Jawad Ahmad (@jawadahmadone) April 10, 2021

Kiran informed her followers of her mother’s death on March 30. A day later, she posted a note on Facebook asking around for a hospital where she and her brother would be treated properly.

“Someone please tell me which hospital will be better for coronavirus,” Kiran wrote in one of her last Facebook posts. She was 34 years old.

Journalist Hamid Mir remarked that Kiran’s death has exposed the government’s incompetence.

نوجوان شاعرہ کرن وقار نے اس دنیا سے رخصت ہونے سے کچھ دن قبل اپنی آخری فیس بک پوسٹ میں علاج کی ناکافی سہولتوں کا شکوہ کیا انہوں نے آج اپنی جان دیکر پنجاب کی گورنینس کو بے نقاب کر دیا اللّٰہ پاک انکی مغفرت فرمائے آمین pic.twitter.com/fsS5VzY7sa — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) April 10, 2021

Actor Rashid Mahmood said that Kiran was like a daughter to him.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ .آہ۔ کرن وقار۔ میری بیٹیوں جیسی لاڈو رانی

اپنی ماں اور بھائی کو اس دنیا سے رخصت کرنے کے بعد آج خود بھی لاہور کے ایک ہسپتال میں کورونا جیسے موزی مرض سے لڑتے ہوئے اس دنیا کو چھورگئی،اللہ پاک میری کرن وقار کے درجات بلند کر دے ۔ آمین pic.twitter.com/RzlS9681Wk — RASHID MAHMOOD (@RashidMahmoodPK) April 10, 2021

Pakistan is facing the third wave of the coronavirus. Over 4,500 cases and 58 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

