Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Celebrities lash out at government after poet dies of coronavirus

She had complained about inadequate facilities at hospitals

Posted: Apr 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Photo: Facebook/Kiran Waqar

Poet Kiran Waqar passed away days after she complained about inadequate facilities while being treated for coronavirus at a hospital in Punjab.

“On March 31, she [Kiran] wrote that she and her younger brother were in DHQ Hospital but there was no oxygen,” singer Jawad Ahmad tweeted. “She kept asking what to do.”

Kiran informed her followers of her mother’s death on March 30. A day later, she posted a note on Facebook asking around for a hospital where she and her brother would be treated properly.

“Someone please tell me which hospital will be better for coronavirus,” Kiran wrote in one of her last Facebook posts. She was 34 years old.

Journalist Hamid Mir remarked that Kiran’s death has exposed the government’s incompetence.

Actor Rashid Mahmood said that Kiran was like a daughter to him.

Pakistan is facing the third wave of the coronavirus. Over 4,500 cases and 58 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

