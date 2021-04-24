Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Caitlyn Jenner eyeing history by contesting California governor election

Olympic champion said she is a 'prove winner'

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Caitlyn Jenner eyeing history by contesting California governor election

Photo: AFP

Caitlyn Jenner is looking forward to make history in the United States by becoming the first transgender in United States’ history to run for office.

The Olympic champion filed her nomination papers for California governor election.

“I’m in!” the 71-year-old transgender icon and former decathlete said in a statement, adding she will formally launch her campaign — presumably as a Republican — in the coming weeks.

Jenner is the most famous non-politician to run for California governor since Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger clinched a shock victory as a Republican in the heavily Democratic state’s 2003 recall election. He served as governor for more than seven years.

Jenner’s bid is considered a longshot by experts but it comes as Gavin Newsom, a suave 53-year-old Democrat from San Francisco, faces a backlash over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly his stay-at-home order that hit the state’s businesses and families hard.

California is expected to hold its second-ever recall election sometime this year, as the state’s anti-Newsom petition appears on track to secure the necessary number of signatures to trigger a recall vote.

“I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor,” Jenner said in the statement.

She noted how Newsom attended a now-infamous lunch last year with lobbyists at an opulent Napa Valley restaurant during a partial lockdown.

“Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown (and) an entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends,” she said.

Jenner said she planned to “turn this state around and finally clean up the damage Newsom has done.”

Jenner first found fame at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, winning a gold medal under the name Bruce Jenner before her 2015 transition.

She was previously married to Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian family whose television show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has been a two-decade hit.

Her transition to Caitlyn Jenner was documented by the show’s cameras and helped introduce her to a new generation of supporters.

‘Hollywood B-list’

Jenner, who has described herself in interviews as “economically conservative, socially progressive,” did not refer to the Republican Party in the statement confirming her candidacy.

Initially supportive of President Donald Trump, she penned an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 in which she accused him of using the trans community as “political pawns.”

“I do not support Trump,” she wrote.

But multiple US media reports said Jenner had met with veteran Republican strategists before filing her candidacy.

Steven Maviglio, press secretary to Governor Gray Davis during his loss to Schwarzenegger in 2003, said it was clear from Jenner’s immediate attacks on Newsom that “right out of the gate, she’s coming across as a conservative Republican.

“She may not say it, but it’s pretty clear where she’s going to be running from,” he told AFP.

Mainstream Republican politicians including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer have already announced they will run for governor, in what is likely to be a fiercely crowded field.

Voters would be asked if Newsom — a Democrat — should go, and who they want to replace him if he does.

The Democratic party has largely backed Newsom, with no indications of a run against him from within the ranks so far.

But California’s low barrier to entry in recall elections means dozens or even hundreds of candidates from outside the political arena could enter, as happened in 2003.

Maviglio said: “Schwarzenegger had an image of being bold, brash and action-oriented, and that’s what voters were looking for at the time — somebody to take control, who had stature.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Caitlyn Jenner california transgender United States
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Caitlyn Jenner, transgender, california, california governor, united states,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi is crazy for these Kathiawari cholay
Karachi is crazy for these Kathiawari cholay
Twitter shocked as PM likens ‘corrupt mafia’ to Bollywood character
Twitter shocked as PM likens ‘corrupt mafia’ to Bollywood character
Karachi family launches mobile restaurant to tackle unemployment amid pandemic
Karachi family launches mobile restaurant to tackle unemployment amid pandemic
Shawarma rice platter, anyone? Try our family recipe for iftar
Shawarma rice platter, anyone? Try our family recipe for iftar
Want a quick recipe for iftar? Try these spring rolls
Want a quick recipe for iftar? Try these spring rolls
First women security guards deployed at Masjid-al-Haram
First women security guards deployed at Masjid-al-Haram
Bored of fruit chaat? Try this recipe for iftar
Bored of fruit chaat? Try this recipe for iftar
Try these bread pakoras for iftar today
Try these bread pakoras for iftar today
Shaniera Akram prays for India coronavirus victims
Shaniera Akram prays for India coronavirus victims
Pakistan marks 83rd death anniversary of Allama Iqbal
Pakistan marks 83rd death anniversary of Allama Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.