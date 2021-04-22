Bored of fruit chaat? Try this recipe for iftar

Chill it before you devour it
Fruit chaat is a staple at iftar and that gives you every reason to experiment with it.
Here’s everything you need to prepare creamy fruit chaat.
Ingredients
1 cup grapes
2 apricots (peeled and cubed)
4 guavas (cubed)
1 cup chana (boiled)
1 can fruit cocktail
1 potato (boiled, peeled and cubed)
1 packet fresh cream
¼ tablespoon ground black pepper
½ tablespoon salt
4 tablespoons caster sugar
Take fruit cocktail, cubed fruit and potato in a bowl and mix them well with fresh cream. Add salt, black pepper and caster sugar and refrigerate it.
Your chilled creamy fruit is ready to be devoured!