Bored of fruit chaat? Try this recipe for iftar

Fruit chaat is a staple at iftar and that gives you every reason to experiment with it.

Here’s everything you need to prepare creamy fruit chaat.

Ingredients

1 cup grapes

2 apricots (peeled and cubed)

4 guavas (cubed)

1 cup chana (boiled)

1 can fruit cocktail

1 potato (boiled, peeled and cubed)

1 packet fresh cream

¼ tablespoon ground black pepper

½ tablespoon salt

4 tablespoons caster sugar

Take fruit cocktail, cubed fruit and potato in a bowl and mix them well with fresh cream. Add salt, black pepper and caster sugar and refrigerate it.

Your chilled creamy fruit is ready to be devoured!

