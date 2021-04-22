Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Bored of fruit chaat? Try this recipe for iftar

Chill it before you devour it

Posted: Apr 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Fruit chaat is a staple at iftar and that gives you every reason to experiment with it.

Here’s everything you need to prepare creamy fruit chaat. 

Ingredients

1 cup grapes

2 apricots (peeled and cubed)

4 guavas (cubed)

1 cup chana (boiled)

1 can fruit cocktail

1 potato (boiled, peeled and cubed)

1 packet fresh cream 

¼ tablespoon ground black pepper

½ tablespoon salt

4 tablespoons caster sugar

Related: Shawarma rice platter, anyone? Try our family recipe for iftar

Take fruit cocktail, cubed fruit and potato in a bowl and mix them well with fresh cream. Add salt, black pepper and caster sugar and refrigerate it.

Your chilled creamy fruit is ready to be devoured!

creamy fruit chaat ramazan recipes
 
ramazan, ramazan recipes
 

