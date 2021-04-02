Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Bollywood veteran Kirron Kher diagnosed with cancer

She is undergoing treatment

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: India Today

Bollywood veteran and politician Kirron Kher is undergoing treatment for blood cancer, her husband Anupam Kher confirmed.

“I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma,” he said. “She’s currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before.”

According to Bollywood Hungama, Kirron was being called out for not participating in political activities, after which the Bharatiya Janata Party president Arun Sood revealed her illness. 

“She suffered a broken left arm last year,” he said. “After her medical tests, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.” He added that the disease has spread to her arm and right shoulder. She has to visit hospital regularly for treatment.

Before her, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer in August last year. He announced a break from work for treatment and returned to acting with Sadak 2 (2020). 

MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
Listen to Reshma lookalike's rendition of 'Lambi Judaai'
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
