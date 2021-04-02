Bollywood veteran Kirron Kher diagnosed with cancer

Bollywood veteran and politician Kirron Kher is undergoing treatment for blood cancer, her husband Anupam Kher confirmed.

“I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma,” he said. “She’s currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before.”

According to Bollywood Hungama, Kirron was being called out for not participating in political activities, after which the Bharatiya Janata Party president Arun Sood revealed her illness.

“She suffered a broken left arm last year,” he said. “After her medical tests, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.” He added that the disease has spread to her arm and right shoulder. She has to visit hospital regularly for treatment.

Before her, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer in August last year. He announced a break from work for treatment and returned to acting with Sadak 2 (2020).

