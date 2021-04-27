Atif Aslam, Mehwish Hayat concerned over India’s coronavirus situation

Pakistan celebrities Atif Aslam and Mehwish Hayat have prayed for the well-being of India’s coronavirus victims.

The two took to social media websites to post their prayers.

The renowned singers called on the world to avoid creating “a burden on the healthcare system” by following the safety protocols against the pathogen.

Praying for #India as the country battles the worst #Covid-19 surge the world has witnessed. Let’s all – irrespective of the place we live in – strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further burdening our healthcare systems.#HumanityFirst #PakistanstandswithIndia #indianeedoxygen — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) April 26, 2021

On the other hand, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winner said that she was disturbed with the pandemic situation in the country and Pakistan is ready to provide assistance.

I am truly disturbed by the way COVID is effecting India. We Pakistanis pray that our neighbours pull through – we’re here to offer whatever help is needed. I urge our own ppl to take heed & understand that this pandemic is not over. We have to follow SOP(s)🙏#IndiaNeedsOxygen — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) April 25, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also prayed for the well-being for the victims and called for the world to fight the virus alone.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Indian’s “double mutant” coronavirus variant, officially known as B.1.6.1.7, was first detected in October. It was detected in 220 out of 361 samples collected between January and March in the Indian state of Maharashtra. There is a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across the country.

The virus variant has been reported in at least 21 countries.

At least 17.6 million coronavirus cases have been reported from India whereas the death toll has reached 197,894. The number of recovered patients are 14.5 million.

