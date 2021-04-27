Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Atif Aslam, Mehwish Hayat concerned over India’s coronavirus situation

Pray for the well-being of patients

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Atif Aslam, Mehwish Hayat concerned over India’s coronavirus situation

Pakistan celebrities Atif Aslam and Mehwish Hayat have prayed for the well-being of India’s coronavirus victims.

The two took to social media websites to post their prayers.

The renowned singers called on the world to avoid creating “a burden on the healthcare system” by following the safety protocols against the pathogen.

On the other hand, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winner said that she was disturbed with the pandemic situation in the country and Pakistan is ready to provide assistance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also prayed for the well-being for the victims and called for the world to fight the virus alone.

Indian’s “double mutant” coronavirus variant, officially known as B.1.6.1.7, was first detected in October. It was detected in 220 out of 361 samples collected between January and March in the Indian state of Maharashtra. There is a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders across the country.

The virus variant has been reported in at least 21 countries.

At least 17.6 million coronavirus cases have been reported from India whereas the death toll has reached 197,894. The number of recovered patients are 14.5 million.

