Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Artists deserve royalties for their art: Ushna Shah

Celebrities come out in Naila Jafry’s support

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Artists deserve royalties for their art: Ushna Shah

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

Actor Ushna Shah has called on the government to provide actors with insurance, retirement plans, and royalties for their art.

“Royalties are meant to feed artists for life,” she said. “But in Pakistan, we are heartbreakingly forsaken.”

A number of celebrities have come out in support of TV veteran Naila Jafry after a video showing her asking channels to pay her royalties for the reruns of her dramas went viral. She has been fighting cancer for six years.

“Naila shouldn’t have had to publicly request for what is hers,” Ushna said. “Many fans have relied on the kindness of fans once their distress was made public.”

Yasir Hussain revealed that after seeing his Instagram stories, a fan, who wanted to help Naila, was placed in direct contact with her. Mikaal Zulfiqar too urged his professional community to take a stand on unpaid royalties. Mansha Pasha wondered when artists and technicians in Pakistan would be given due rights.

Royalties for reruns have become a hot debate in Pakistan after Naila raised her point on social media. She added that many have supported her, but a system is needed for making sure some portion of the profit from reruns is given to actors.

In the west, actors make a decent living by earning royalties, referred to as “residuals” in television industry. According to a report, stars of the 1990’s hit sitcom Friends received roughly $10,000 an episode for reruns. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
cancer naila jafry royalties for reruns ushna shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
PM Khan's rape remarks spark outrage on social media
PM Khan’s rape remarks spark outrage on social media
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.